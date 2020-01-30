Woman fights off trio of attempted carjackers in Melbourne’s outer east

A woman has fought off a trio of car thieves during a dramatic attempted carjacking in Wandin North.

The Rumour File broke the news of the carjacking this morning, which was confirmed by Neil Mitchell just after 10am.

The violent attack occurred after an Audi sedan carrying the three carjackers rolled on the Warburton Highway just before 1am this morning.

The trio on board, two men and a woman, climbed out and hailed down a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

But when a 26-year-old woman stopped to help things turned violent.

The trio demanded the woman take them in her vehicle.

When she refused and wedged herself inside the car using her foot one of the men assaulted her, while the other tried to pull her out of the car.

After failing to steal the vehicle the trio fled.

Yarra Ranges Crime Investigation Unit detectives are looking into whether the Audi had been reported stolen prior to the initial crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au