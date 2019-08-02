Woman found dead as fire guts Officer home

A woman has been killed at the scene of a house fire south-east of Melbourne.

Homicide squad detectives are investigating the woman’s death at Officer shortly before 10am.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Harmony Place and Bridge Road following reports a woman was injured and there was a house fire nearby.

They found the woman dead at the scene.

A man has been arrested and is assisting police with their enquiries.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear however it’s believed the parties are known to one another,” police said via a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.