CBD body: Woman found dead in Chinatown
A woman’s body has been found in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD.
It’s believed the woman, who is yet to be identified, was discovered in Chinatown by a tradie at the intersection of Little Bourke Street and Celestial Avenue shortly after 6.30am.
The cause of the woman’s death is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.
3AW Police Reporter Pat Mitchell told Ross and John the body remains covered in the gutter as police officers investigate the scene.
Little Bourke Street is closed between Swanston and Russell streets.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
A woman has been found dead in a lane way in the heart of Melbourne’s Chinatown. Police are yet to say whether her death is suspicious. Little Bourke St closed between Swanston and Russell Streets. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/vMZl1s35sU
— Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) April 23, 2019