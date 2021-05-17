Woman heartbroken by new cemetery rule that bars her from fulfilling grandma’s dying wish

A Melbourne woman has been left heartbroken by a new cemetery rule which prevents her from fulfilling her grandmother’s dying wish.

Danielle’s grandmother’s remains are in the Chapel of Archangel Michael Mausoleum at Fawkner Memorial Park.

When she died, she left behind her beloved dog, Lola, and requested her granddaughter bring the pooch to visit her at the cemetery.

But when Danielle got to the cemetery a few weeks ago she found a sign banning dogs from entering the mausoleum.

“Her wish was for Lola to continue visiting her once she passed,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“I couldn’t even do that for her on Mother’s Day.”

Danielle says the dog ban does not apply to the cemetery’s other mausoleum.

“I made contact with the cemetery and they let me know that this was because of the mess,” she said.

Since this story aired, Fawkner Memorial Park has contacted 3AW Mornings to say it is reviewing the dog policy in the Chapel of Archangel Michael Mausoleum.

Image: Google Maps