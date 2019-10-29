Woman pulled from burning St Kilda East unit after blaze breaks out

A woman has been taken to hospital after being pulled from a burning unit at St Kilda East.

Witnesses reported flames bursting through windows on the top level of the Balaclava Road complex at 1pm.

Firefighters fought the blaze, bringing it under control at 1.40pm.

The woman has been taken to The Alfred Hospital in a serious condition.

Balaclava Road was closed to traffic between Hotham Street and Orrong Road following the fire, and route 3 and 16 trams were redirected. The road has now been reopened and trams are operating as normal.