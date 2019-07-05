Woman killed after being hit by car at Camberwell

A woman has been killed after she was hit by a car at Camberwell.

The tragic incident happened on Riversdale Road, near Durham Road, just before 2pm on Friday.

It’s believed the woman was crossing Riversdale Road when she was hit by a car travelling east-bound.

The woman, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

The female driver stopped at the scene and is currently assisting police.

Riversdale Road is blocked in both directions between Warrigal Road and Highfield Road.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage in the area at the time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.