Woman killed in Peninsula Link tragedy, road closed

A woman has died in a tragic accident on the Peninsula Link.

Police say several cars had stopped on the side of the road after colliding with debris on the busy road at Moorooduc about 9pm last night.

That’s when the woman, 64, was hit by another car.

She died at the scene.

A man in his 40s had minor injuries and was taken to Frankston hospital in a stable condition.

Another woman in her 40s and a man were assessed by paramedics but weren’t taken to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman stopped and is now assisting police with enquiries.

All out-bound lanes of Peninsula Link were closed in the area until shortly before 8am.

The death takes the 2019 road toll to 231 (compared to 173 at the same time last year), and prompted a warning from police heading towards a long weekend in Victoria.

