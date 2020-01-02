Woman killed, man fights for life, after crash at Reservoir

A woman has been killed and a man left fighting for life in hospital following a car crash at Reservoir on Thursday afternoon.

The female passenger, believed to be aged in her 60s, died at the scene.

Investigators have been told the car was travelling along Gilbert Road, shortly before 2.30pm, when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The car left the road and crashed into a pole.

It’s the second road fatality recorded in 2020.

Police are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with further information or dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au