Woman left frustrated and with hefty damage bill over police chase she had nothing to do with

A Port Melbourne woman has been left with a $7000 damage bill and little help after her car was damaged in a police pursuit she had nothing to do with.

Brooke told Neil Mitchell her car was parked outside her home when it was hit by a vehicle trying to evade police.

She has followed up with police asking to be compensated but is getting nowhere.

“It’s really frustrating,” she told Neil Mitchell.

