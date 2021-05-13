3AW
Woman left frustrated and with hefty damage bill over police chase she had nothing to do with

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Woman left frustrated and with hefty damage bill over police chase she had nothing to do with

A Port Melbourne woman has been left with a $7000 damage bill and little help after her car was damaged in a police pursuit she had nothing to do with.

Brooke told Neil Mitchell her car was parked outside her home when it was hit by a vehicle trying to evade police.

She has followed up with police asking to be compensated but is getting nowhere.

“It’s really frustrating,” she told Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below to see the CCTV

Press PLAY below to hear Brooke explain what happened

