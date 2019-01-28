Woman on the run after shocking attack on food delivery driver

A food delivery driver has been ambushed and stabbed by three knife-wielding thieves in Endeavour Hills.

The man, 25, was targeted by three women who demanded his mobile phone and the food delivery in Amalfi Drive about 12.30pm today.

He succumbed to their demands, but was stabbed in the hand nonetheless as the trio fled.

Police were called and made two arrests a short time later.

An woman, 18, from Dandenong North and a Doveton woman aged 20 were arrested a short time later.

They’re being questioned by police.

A third woman remains on the run.

The victim was taken to hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au