Woman punched in the face in frightening daylight park attack

Police are searching for a man who stalked a woman as she walked through a busy park before punching her in a violent daylight attack.

The 24-year-old was walking through Yarra Park in East Melbourne and talking on her phone when she was targeted by an unknown man at about 6.30pm on January 5.

The man bumped into the woman a couple of times as she walked.

About half an hour later, just before 7pm, the victim was standing in Fitzroy Gardens, near the fairy tree, when the same man approached her again and punched her in the face.

The woman ran to a nearby playground to raise the alarm.

By the time police arrived the man was gone.

The attacker is believed to be aged 40 to 45, Caucasian in appearance, 170cm tall, with brown eyes and hair, a beard and a solid build.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a dark green jacket with a t-shirt underneath and green pants.

Police have released a digital composite image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises this man, or any witnesses who saw the attack are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au