Woman receives teenage love letter 40 years after it was written!

5 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

A Melbourne woman has received a love letter from a boy who was keen on her more than 40 years after it was written!

The note, addressed to Leanne Earneholme, was discovered in Perth by a woman who was renovating a caravan.

A social media search ensued!

Leanne told Dee Dee Dunleavy her Facebook notifications quickly went into overdrive with people telling her the letter was for her!

“It was really sweet,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Les then phoned in to share his own teenage love story, which Dee Dee loved!

Click PLAY below to hear it!

