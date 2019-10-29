Woman rescued from burning home, fighting for life in hospital

A woman has been pulled unconscious from a burning home in Melbourne’s south-east.

MFB crews were called to reports of a double-storey home on fire in Macrina Street in Oakleigh East about 5am.

One resident, a man, self-evacuated but a female occupant couldn’t be found.

Firefighters entered the building and discovered her unconscious on the second level.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to The Alfred hospital in a critical condition.

The blaze was declared under control within about 20 minutes.

The cause is not yet known.

