Woman sent somebody else’s COVID-19 test results, sparking privacy concerns

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Neil Mitchell has been contacted by a woman who claims she’s been sent somebody else’s coronavirus test results, sparking privacy concerns.

Suzie said she’d received the results by email.

“The only thing we seem to have in common is our first name and our month of birth,” she explained.

Suzie had been in to the same clinic for a “routine” blood test.

“I haven’t been tested for coronavirus,” she said.

PIC: Getty Images

