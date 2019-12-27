3AW
Woman sexually assaulted in state’s far west on Christmas morning

6 hours ago
Police are investigating after a 24-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at Portland on Christmas morning.

She had left the Gordon Hotel in Portland shortly after 2am.

Police say after sitting outside the venue for some time, she made her way through a nearby laneway and into the carpark.

At some stage she’s lost consciousness.

When she regained consciousness, she called Triple Zero after she discovered she had been sexually assaulted.

Police are calling on anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the areas of Bentinck Street, Gore Place or the nearby car park to contact them, or any motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.

