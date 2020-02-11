Woman shot at, crashes into power pole, in disturbing morning attack
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
A woman who was shot at before crashing into a power pole at Melton South is distraught and says she has no idea why she was attacked.
She’s told police she mistakenly turned into Kurrajong Crescent about 3.30am on Wednesday morning.
As she was conducting a three point turn, somebody has fired a shot from another vehicle.
In her rush to escape, she hit a pole which landed on her car.
The woman was not injured.
Police are investigating.
At this stage, it’s unclear if it was a random attack.
“She assures us that she was by herself and that she just turned down the street and was in the wrong place at the wrong time, but we’re still looking into surrounding circumstances and things of that nature, just to make sure, and to corroborate what she’s telling us,” Detective Sergeant Rob Henley said.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.