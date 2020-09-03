Man charged over alleged jogger stabbing in Melbourne’s north-west

A man has been charged following the stabbing of a female jogger in a quiet residential street in Melbourne’s north-west.

Police have been told the woman was running near Primula Boulevard in Gowanbrae when she was assaulted by an unknown man, just before 10.20am on Thursday.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening upper body injuries.

An 18-year-old Gowanbrae man has been charged with intentionally causing serious injury, stalking, assault with weapon, assault with intent to commit sexual assault and common law assault, over the incident.

He has also been charged in relation to a reported sexual assault on the same walking path on April 7.

He has been remanded in custody overnight and will appear before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

