3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Man charged over alleged jogger..

Man charged over alleged jogger stabbing in Melbourne’s north-west

3 hours ago
3AW News

A man has been charged following the stabbing of a female jogger in a quiet residential street in Melbourne’s north-west.

Police have been told the woman was running near Primula Boulevard in Gowanbrae when she was assaulted by an unknown man, just before 10.20am on Thursday.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening upper body injuries.

An 18-year-old Gowanbrae man has been charged with intentionally causing serious injury, stalking, assault with weapon, assault with intent to commit sexual assault and common law assault, over the incident.

He has also been charged in relation to a reported sexual assault on the same walking path on April 7.

He has been remanded in custody overnight and will appear before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332