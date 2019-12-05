Woman struck and killed by SUV at St Albans

A woman has died after she was struck by an SUV at St Albans.

3AW Drive was alerted to the tragic incident by Vicky on Thursday.

Police said it was believed a Toyota SUV was turning right from McKechnie Street into Main Road West when it collided with a pedestrian about 2.50pm.

The female pedestrian died at the scene.

Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit will attend and investigate the collision.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.