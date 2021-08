A woman has been killed after she was hit by a truck at Ormond.

The tragic incident happened on Wednesday morning.

Police have been told the woman was struck while at the intersection of North and Booran Roads about 11am.

She died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 75-year-old male, is assisting police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.