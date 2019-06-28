Woman struck by truck and killed at West Melbourne

A woman has died after she was hit by a truck at West Melbourne.

Police and emergency services were called to the intersection of Victoria and Peel Streets just after midday on Friday.

It is believed the truck was turning left into Peel Street when it struck the female pedestrian.

The driver stopped at the scene and is currently in custody assisting police.

The intersection will remain closed as Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives process the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision and anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

154 people have been killed on Victorian roads this year.

It was 100 at the same point in 2018.