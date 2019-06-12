Woman targeted in drive thru fire extinguisher attack

A 21-year-old university student became the victim of a horrible prank at McDonald’s in Heidelberg Heights in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Kimberley was working at the fast food chain drive thru when the occupant of a vehicle sprayed her in the face with a fire extinguisher.

Her father, Steve Friend, contacted Neil Mitchell about the unprovoked attack.

He said two vehicles entered the drive thru and drove past the pay window to the collection window, where they began filming Kimberley, then sprayed her with a dry chemical fire extinguisher.

“It was absolutely an assault, she could have been blinded,” he said.

“There was the potential for serious injury.

“She’s still got a bit of a sore throat, luckily there was no eye damage.”

The offenders are believed to be Caucasian, and were travelling in a dark coloured vehicle.

A police investigation remains ongoing.

Press PLAY below to watch the footage.

Press PLAY below to hear Kimberly’s father, Steve, describe the attack on 3AW Mornings.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.