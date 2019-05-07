Woman tries to egg Scott Morrison

A woman has tried to egg the Prime Minister at Albury.

She missed, but knocked over an elderly woman in the process.

The protester has since been taken to a nearby police station.

Scott Morrison was speaking at a Country Women’s Association event when she approached him from behind.

“There’s no doubt the Prime Minister was a little shocked,” Macquarie Media political reporter Michael Pachi told Neil Mitchell.

Pachi, who is travelling with the PM, said he spoke with the woman as she was being led away.

“She started going on a rant,” he said.

.@tomwconnell: It looks like the egg basically bounces straight off @ScottMorrisonMP. This has just happened at the Country Women’s Association. MORE: https://t.co/cnxAXrLKY3 #newsday pic.twitter.com/X1YUyWrvQC — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) May 7, 2019

The Prime Minister has since tweeted, calling the woman a “coward”.

“My concern about today’s incident in Albury was for the older lady who was knocked off her feet,” he wrote.

“I helped her up and gave her a hug. Our farmers have to put up with these same idiots who are invading their farms and their homes.

“We will stand up to thuggery whether it’s these cowardly activists who have no respect for anyone, or militant unionists standing over small businesses and their employees on work sites.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW