Woman wanted over New Year’s Day attack and robbery

Victoria Police has released an image of a woman they wish to speak with over a New Year’s Day attack on a taxi driver.

The incident happened in Richmond on January 1.

Police said the woman caught a taxi on Elizabeth Street shortly after 11am.

She’s alleged to have biten the driver on the arm and stole his phone and cash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.