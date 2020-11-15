Woman wanted over police attack at St Kilda foreshore

Police are chasing a woman who allegedly punched an officer at St Kilda beach last week.

Officers were called to the foreshore last Wednesday night following reports of a fight between 15 to 20 people.

A group of females refused to move on when asked by police, shortly before midnight.

A woman has then punched an officer in the side of the head and fled.

Victoria Police has released a photo of a woman they believe can help with their investigation.

It comes following a busy few days for police at St Kilda.

They were again called to reports of large gatherings last night, with witnesses reporting up to 150 people partying on the foreshore about 10pm.

It’s unclear if any arrests were made, or fines issued for breaches of coronavirus restrictions.

Under Victoria’s current COVID-19 restrictions, outdoor gathering in a public place are limited to up to 10 people, and masks remain mandatory.