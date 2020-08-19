3AW
Woman who blamed bird for her lack of mask among those fined for COVID-19 rule breaches

4 hours ago
3AW News

A woman who blamed a bird for her lack of mask is among the 154 people fined for breaching the Chief Health Officer’s directions in the past 24 hours.

The woman was seen walking along Spencer Street without a mask.

When questioned by police she said she had been smoking when a bird swooped a hamburger which a person accompanying her was eating.

She said she had been distracted by the bird and wasn’t wearing a mask because she was about to resume smoking.

A man who travelled from Melbourne to Geelong to go fishing is also among those fined today.

Of today’s fines, 35 were for curfew breaches, 19 were for failure to wear a face covering and 17 were issued at vehicle checkpoints.

