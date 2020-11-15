Woman’s body found at Mernda

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating following the discovery of a woman’s body at Mernda this morning.

It’s understood a crime scene has been set up outside the Mernda Police Station.

Witness Michaell told Neil Mitchell forensics were examining a car parked outside the station.

“It’s cordoned off with police tape,” he said.

Victoria Police said the woman, who is yet to be formally identified, was found dead inside an Umbria Road property about 4.10am on Monday morning.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He remains under police guard.

It is believed the pair were known to each other.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au