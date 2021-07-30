Woman’s generous act after Seymour pokies win

Patrons at a Seymour pub were stunned yesterday after a woman shouted the whole venue a round of drinks, and handed out $50 notes.

Kevin walked into the Railway Club Hotel for lunch and found the venue abuzz.

“Apparently a lady had a bit of a win on the pokies and had shouted the whole venue drinks,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We were sitting there having a meal and she just happened to be passing on her way out and I congratulated her on her win, and the next thing I knew she plonked $50 on the table and went ‘That’s for you’ and disappeared!”

A shocked Kevin told the barman about the generous act, and was told the lucky patron had done the same thing to almost two dozen others.

“She just wanted to spread the joy,” the barman told him.

Press PLAY below to hear how the generous act unfolded

Image: Google Maps