3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Woman’s generous act after Seymour pokies win

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Woman’s generous act after Seymour pokies win

Patrons at a Seymour pub were stunned yesterday after a woman shouted the whole venue a round of drinks, and handed out $50 notes.

Kevin walked into the Railway Club Hotel for lunch and found the venue abuzz.

“Apparently a lady had a bit of a win on the pokies and had shouted the whole venue drinks,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We were sitting there having a meal and she just happened to be passing on her way out and I congratulated her on her win, and the next thing I knew she plonked $50 on the table and went ‘That’s for you’ and disappeared!”

A shocked Kevin told the barman about the generous act, and was told the lucky patron had done the same thing to almost two dozen others.

“She just wanted to spread the joy,” the barman told him.

Press PLAY below to hear how the generous act unfolded

Image: Google Maps

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332