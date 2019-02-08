Woman’s Sat Nav advises traffic warning to end all traffic warnings

A woman driving to work this morning in Melbourne’s east received quite the unusual traffic warning on her Sat Nav.

Ebony told Ross and John she wasn’t sure whether to take cover or keep driving.

“I had an interesting alert pop up on the Satnav this morning,” she said.

“Advising me that there was an air raid happening in Kooyong Road!”

