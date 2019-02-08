3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Woman’s Sat Nav advises traffic warning to end all traffic warnings

6 hours ago
Ross and John

A woman driving to work this morning in Melbourne’s east received quite the unusual traffic warning on her Sat Nav.

Ebony told Ross and John she wasn’t sure whether to take cover or keep driving.

“I had an interesting alert pop up on the Satnav this morning,” she said.

“Advising me that there was an air raid happening in Kooyong Road!”

Click PLAY below to hear more

Anyone else receive the same alert? Email breakfast@3aw.com.au

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332