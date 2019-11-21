Women and alcohol: The problem with rewarding yourself with grog

New research has shown middle-aged women view drinking alcohol as a positive part of their lives linked to happiness, relaxation and a sense of reward.

That information was uncovered by researchers looking to better educate women about the increased risk of breast cancer with alcohol consumption.

Nearly one quarter (22 per cent) of breast cancer cases are directly linked to alcohol, according to the World Health Organisation.

Emma Miller, from the College of Medicine and Public Health, told Ross and John the notion that alcohol in moderation was a healthy pursuit was largely overestimated.

“That’s one of the thing people really, really, really want to believe,” she said.

“But it’s actually only a very small amount of red wine occasionally that they think may have some sort of positive cardiovascular affects.

“In fact, alcohol has a dose-response relationship with cancer, and especially with breast cancer.”

