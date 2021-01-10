Women who seriously assaulted two police in Glen Iris released on bail

Four women charged over a serious assault on two police officers at Glen Iris have been released on bail, while one of their victims, a female sergeant, remains in hospital with a concussion and bruises to her ribs.

A male constable also suffered minor injuries in the assault.

The pair were allegedly attacked after responding to a noise complaint at a short-term rental on Malvern Road at about 5am yesterday morning.

Upon arrival, they saw four people flee in a vehicle.

The female driver refused to undergo a breath test and later got out of the vehicle with three female passengers and attacked the officers.

The four women, all aged in their early 20s, were arrested and charged with offences including assault police.

They have been released on bail to face the Melbourne Magistrates Court in July.