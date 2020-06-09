3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Women will be ‘less likely’..

Women will be ‘less likely’ to return to the gym once restrictions lift, says PT

7 hours ago
Tom Elliott

A female personal trainer says women will be less likely to return to gyms after COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

She says she’s found online workouts have proven extremely popular.

Mary Bacon, PT and pregnancy exercise guru, told Tom Elliott time-efficiency was a main factor.

“I find women are just happy to be training at home,” she explained.

It prompted Sarah, who runs a gym, to call in.

She said Mary Bacon’s theory was accurate.

“We’ve seen a lot of people don’t want to come back,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

PIC: Getty (iStock)

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332