Women will be ‘less likely’ to return to the gym once restrictions lift, says PT
A female personal trainer says women will be less likely to return to gyms after COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
She says she’s found online workouts have proven extremely popular.
Mary Bacon, PT and pregnancy exercise guru, told Tom Elliott time-efficiency was a main factor.
“I find women are just happy to be training at home,” she explained.
It prompted Sarah, who runs a gym, to call in.
She said Mary Bacon’s theory was accurate.
“We’ve seen a lot of people don’t want to come back,” she said.
PIC: Getty (iStock)