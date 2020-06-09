Women will be ‘less likely’ to return to the gym once restrictions lift, says PT

A female personal trainer says women will be less likely to return to gyms after COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

She says she’s found online workouts have proven extremely popular.

Mary Bacon, PT and pregnancy exercise guru, told Tom Elliott time-efficiency was a main factor.

“I find women are just happy to be training at home,” she explained.

It prompted Sarah, who runs a gym, to call in.

She said Mary Bacon’s theory was accurate.

“We’ve seen a lot of people don’t want to come back,” she said.

PIC: Getty (iStock)