Women’s group blames ‘Anglo men’ for Labor’s election loss

A Labor-aligned women’s group has blamed “homogeneous groupthink” from “Anglo men” for Labor’s loss at the federal election.

EMILY’s List said the lack of diversity was a key reason Labor failed to sell its message to Australia.

Tom Elliott questioned what would happen if a group had said something similar about another sex or race.

He spoke with former Labor MP Graham Richardson, who said the group had little influence over Labor’s policy and direction.

“Labor lost the election because it brought two new taxes to an election,” Mr Richardson said.

“If you can name me a time since federation when any party has won an election promising two new taxes then, go ahead, because I’m not aware of one.

“That’s what killed Labor.”

