Woolworths ditches purchase limits on most items as panic buying subsides

4 hours ago
3AW News

Woolworths has ditched purchase limits on most items in Victoria, as the second bout of panic buying subsides.

The supermarket giant will axe the limits on 23 product categories from tomorrow, both in-store and online.

A two pack per person limit will remain on toilet paper.

In a statement announcing the change, the retailer said shopping habits have returned to “normal”.

“We wish to thank customers for returning to their normal shopping routines over the past week,” Woolworths said.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation closely.”

