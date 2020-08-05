Woolworths launches its own customer contact tracing system

Some Woolworths stores in metropolitan Melbourne now have their own in-house contact tracing system.

The supermarket has rolled out a voluntary QR code system in 10 stores.

Woolworths Victorian State Manager Andrew Hall explained the system.

“When you walk into one of the 10 stores there will be a QR code inside the baskets in the store,” he said.

“You just scan it with your camera phone and a little website will come up. Put your name and contact number there and if we have any incidents in the store … you’ll be notified.

“It won’t be used for any other reason, and we’ll only use the details and pass them to the DHHS if we’ve had an incident.”

Woolworths also lists all coronavirus cases linked to its supermarkets on its website.

