Woolworths puts a limit on toilet paper purchases as frightened shoppers panic buy

Woolworths has placed a limit on how much toilet paper shoppers can buy, as fearful Australians rush to stock up on supplies amid concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The major supermarket has enforced a four packet limit to help ensure stock remains on the shelves.

In theory, shoppers could purchase up to 80 rolls of toilet paper under the new limit.

Local suppliers have ramped up production and delivery, but are struggling to cope with the increased demand.

The retailer stressed that “the vast majority” of products remain in stock and it is working hard to restock long-life goods.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday called for calm and urged Australians not to panic buy.