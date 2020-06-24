Supermarkets reintroduce item limits in Victoria after signs of another wave of panic buying

Coles and Woolworths have reinstated purchase limits on a range of supermarket items at Victorian stores, after signs a second wave of panic buying was emerging over the past 24 hours.

Woolworths has introduced a two item limit on toilet paper, hand sanitiser, paper towel, flour, sugar, pasta, mince, UHT milk, eggs and rice in all Victorian stores.

The supermarket chain says the limits are a “preventative move in response to significantly elevated demand seen over the past 24 hours in certain parts of Melbourne”.

“We have more than enough product for all of our customers if we all just buy what we need in our weekly shop,” a Woolworths statement read.

Meanwhile, Coles has introduced limits at all Victorian supermarkets and stores in Lavington, Albury and Deniliquin in NSW, which are supplied by Victorian distribution centres.

The decision comes after Coles engaged in discussions with both the federal and Victorian governments.

Coles urged customers to shop as usual.

“We ask that customers continue to shop normally so that everyone can have access to the food and groceries they need,” the supermarket said in a statement.

Coles has put a one item limit on toilet paper and paper towel. A two item limit is in place for hand sanitiser, flour, sugar, pasta, mince, UHT milk, eggs and rice.

The sooner supermarkets re-introduce buying limits the better, to avoid the madness of March. Settle down people and stop panic-buying. https://t.co/gmK8XQLQas — Dee Dee Dunleavy (@DeeDeeDunleavy) June 24, 2020

(Image: Twitter / Craig Archer)