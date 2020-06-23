Woolworths to slash 1350 jobs as three distribution centres close

FIRST with NEIL MITCHELL

Woolworths will close its Victorian distribution centre in Mulgrave, and two NSW distribution centres, by 2025.

The supermarket giant will open an automated regional distribution centre and a semi-automated national distribution centre in Sydney to replace the three it will close.

Approximately 1350 workers will be made redundant by 2025 as a result of the change.

Andrew tipped 3AW’s Neil Mitchell off to the change, which was later announced on the ASX.

He said the Mulgrave distribution centre, which employs 400 people, is slated for closure in 2023.

