Woolworths issues urgent recall for frozen prawns

6 hours ago
3AW Drive
Woolworths has issued an urgent recall for cocktail prawns over potential contamination.

The peeled and cooked cocktail prawns, which are sold frozen in 1 kilogram packets, have the best before date of February 21, 2022.

They were sold at Woolworths and Woolworths Metro stores in Victoria, as well as Woolworths stores in South Australian, Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

The recall is due to a potential microbial contamination which can cause illness if consumed.

Anyone who has consumed the prawns and is concerned should seek medical advice.

Director of Buying at Woolworths Paul Harker told Shane McInnes filling in for Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive fewer than 200 packets were sold across the country.

“Customers should take great comfort that all the other fresh and frozen products in our range are fine and safe to enjoy this Christmas.”

Press PLAY to hear more

