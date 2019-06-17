Delivery driver busted urinating outside front door

A delivery driver has been sprung urinating in a pot plant on a front porch at Bendigo.

Brad told Tom Elliott his niece was expecting a delivery from Australia Post on Friday.

The delivery driver attempted to deliver the parcel, and when there was no answer he proceeded to urinate on the plant beside the front door.

He was seemingly unaware of the security camera watching him.

“Whenever someone comes to the door it (the CCTV) automatically goes off,” Brad said.

“She got a text message with the video!”

Australia Post sent 3AW Drive the below statement:

“This is completely unacceptable and if this is indeed one of our people, we’ll be taking action.”

Press PLAY below to see the footage.



Press PLAY below to hear caller Brad on air.

