‘Work up from there!’: What Australia’s latest Uber Eats commercial would have cost

A new Uber Eats commercial starring Kim Kardashian and Kath and Kim character Sharon Strzelecki (aka Magda Szubanski) has sent social media into a spin.

And showbiz guru Peter Ford says it wouldn’t have come cheap.

“I don’t think you’d even begin a conversation about hiring her (Kardashian) for less than $2 million,” Ford said on 3AW Breakfast.

“And you work up from there.”

As has become the norm in the food delivery service’s commercials, the duo discuss what “they’ll be eating” while both dressed in netball outfits on the couch.

Kardashian refers to a chicken schnitzel as a “schnitty” before Sharon tries to teach Kim how to say “noice” with an Australian twang.

Click PLAY below to see the commercial!

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast