Worker sacked for refusing to get vaccinated loses legal bid to get her job back

A childcare worker who was sacked for refusing to get vaccinated because she had a “conscientious objection” has lost a legal claim to get her job back.

Ellie Bassingthwaighte, Associate at Hall Payne Lawyers, said three key factors were considered in the judgement.

The industry and workplace involved, the type of vaccine itself and the individual involved and their medical history.

“The decision related to the influenza vaccine, specifically, and related to an industry that is highly regulated,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more about the case on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock