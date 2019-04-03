Workers evacuated from Collins Arch construction site in Melbourne’s CBD

Workers have been evacuated from the Collins Arch site in Melbourne’s CBD, after it’s believed a crane moved in the wind, causing it to hit a beam below.

As reported in The Financial Review, Multiplex halted work at the site on Tuesday after movement in precast structural columns prompted an investigation by engineers.

The CFMEU has told 3AW it’s too early to say what’s gone wrong today but they are on site.

Reporter Sarah Vanin told Tom Elliott workers are outside waiting for the all clear to be let back on site.

“I’ve spoken to some workers who said the crane had moved slightly in the wind, and hit a beam just below,” she said.

“So they’ve been evacuated as a precaution.”