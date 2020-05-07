3AW
Workers should be forced to download COVIDsafe app, says business leader

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Australian business leaders says employers should be given the legal right to force their workers to download the COVIDsafe app, if they want to return to work.

Stephen Cartwright, Chief Executive Officer of Business NSW, told Tom Elliott it was a legitimate request.

“It’s not unreasonable,” he said.

Mr Cartwright said other employees had the right to a safe working environment and those refusing to download the app jeopardised that.

Tom Elliott
