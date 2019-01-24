Worksafe investigates after truck driver gets caught under vehicle

A truck driver has died in what’s believed to have been a workplace accident in Melbourne’s east this afternoon.

Maree told Tom Elliott there was a large police presence on Hodgson Street in Kew about 3pm.

“Behind Xavier Junior College, it’s taped off,” she said.

“There’s several police cars and fireys and ambos on site.

“It’s not fire related, I assume the fireys were there for a rescue.”

Worksafe have confirmed it is investigating the incident.

Police say they are at the scene of a single vehicle crash that occurred in Kew just after 1.30pm.

It’s believed the truck hasn’t had its handbrake on and the driver has gotten caught.

The man is believed to have been in his 40s, and was dead before paramedics arrived on scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report atwww.crimestoppersvic.com.au