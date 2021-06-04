World Cup of Bald Men: 3AW Breakfast crowns the greatest bald man in history

Ross had a bit of a silly idea — a World Cup of Bald Men competition!

Because we could all use a bit of lightness as Melburnians endure yet another lockdown, the 3AW Breakfast team made it happen.

They asked listeners for suggestions, and then narrowed the field down to eight bald men.

The field:

Gandhi

Dalai Lama

Winston Churchill

Yul Brynner

Michael Jordan

Andre Agassi

Mil Hanna

The Rock

It was a tough field, and after snap listener polls this morning, it came down to a final showdown between Mil Hanna and Yul Brynner.

Yul Brynner came out on top!

