The World Cup of Food: China vs Mexico

4 hours ago
Ross and Kate

Sport may be off the cards during the COVID-19 crisis, but the World Cup of Food is on!

Every week, Kate and Scorcher will try cuisine from two different countries, and they’ll go head-to-head.

Then we’ll open it up to you to choose the weekly match winner! To vote call 9832 5050 during the World Cup of Food segment on a Friday.

For round one, China takes on Mexico.

Kate — Mexico 

What Kate ate:

We ordered takeaway from La Tortilleria, a tortilla factory/eatery at 72 Stubbs Rd Kensington.

The full menu is available online, and we went on Taco Tuesday, when all tacos are $4 (so we basically ordered them all!!).

Standouts:

Taco al Pastor – free-range spiced pork, achiote (spice paste), guajillo chile & pineapple-habanero salsa. Sweet & Spicy, yum!

Taco Pescado – seasoned corn-battered fish, jalapeno mayo, coleslaw & pico de gallo – fresh and zinging.

Taco Cachete – Slow-cooked beef cheeks, green tomatillo salsa – lovely rich braise.

Taco Papas con Chorizo – roast potato, chorizo, grilled jalapeno & onion, arbol-tomatillo salsa

Quesadilla con Nopales – house mix cheese, cactus Nopales, ancho chile. Yes. A cactus quesadilla … and it’s awesome!

Scorcher — China

What Mark ate:

We ordered home delivery from Dumpling House, 2A Everage St, Moonee Ponds.

Standouts:

Xiao Long Bao, gorgeous little soup filled dumplings. They were a winner.

Chicken chilli wontons with peanut sauce. A nice little twist on the regular spicy chilli oil wontons.

Sweet and sour pork. A fan favourite, tried and true!

Sizzling beer with garlicky Chinese broccoli. Gotta have one half healthy dish!

ROUND ONE RESULT: Mexico won with 55% of the vote! 

Press PLAY below for more.

