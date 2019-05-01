World first Australian technology keeps milk fresh for up to 90 days

A Queensland company has pioneered a world first process which keeps milk fresh for up to three months.

Naturo Technologies has secured a patent for technology which kills bacteria and extends the fridge life of milk to at least 60 days.

The company says it’s the biggest breakthrough in the milk industry since pasteurisation in the 1864.

Industry regulator Dairy Food Safety Victoria says the process is safe and healthy.

The technology is expected to create new export opportunities for Australian milk across Asia.