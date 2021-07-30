3AW
World-first mental health medical research launches in Melbourne

3 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for World-first mental health medical research launches in Melbourne

World-first research that aims to create pharmaceutical-grade psychedelic medicine to treat mental health disorders has launched in Melbourne.

An American biotech company is funding the program.

Associate Professor Daniel Perkins, from the Psychae Institue, told Ross and Russel it could be a game-changer.

“This could be a really exciting new class of medicine, particularly for people with mental health conditions,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear him explain how it works

News
