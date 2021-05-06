3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tom Elliott makes the case for nuclear power in Australia

2 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Tom Elliott makes the case for nuclear power in Australia

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Australia should consider building nuclear energy stations as an alternative to coal and gas.

And Tom Elliott agrees.

The 3AW Drive host has long said Australia is the “perfect” country to build a nuclear plant.

“We are the ideal place to have nuclear power, we have lots of land where virtually nobody lives, we have the fuel supply under our land and have a very stable continent with very few earthquakes and no active volcanoes,” he said.

“We are the perfect place to have it.”

Joanne Lackenby, President of the Australian Nuclear Association, said Australian law would need to change for it to become a possibility.

Press PLAY below to hear her explain why

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332