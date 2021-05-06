Tom Elliott makes the case for nuclear power in Australia

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Australia should consider building nuclear energy stations as an alternative to coal and gas.

And Tom Elliott agrees.

The 3AW Drive host has long said Australia is the “perfect” country to build a nuclear plant.

“We are the ideal place to have nuclear power, we have lots of land where virtually nobody lives, we have the fuel supply under our land and have a very stable continent with very few earthquakes and no active volcanoes,” he said.

“We are the perfect place to have it.”

Joanne Lackenby, President of the Australian Nuclear Association, said Australian law would need to change for it to become a possibility.

Press PLAY below to hear her explain why

Picture by Getty iStock