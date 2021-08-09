3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • World-renowned philosopher explains why COVID-19..

World-renowned philosopher explains why COVID-19 vaccination should be compulsory

16 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for World-renowned philosopher explains why COVID-19 vaccination should be compulsory

A world-renowned philosopher says if society can make it compulsory to wear a seat belt in a car, then there’s little reason the COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be compulsory.

Tom Elliott says it’s a decent point, but one he can’t see everybody agreeing with.

“It would be a brave politician who says vaccination is compulsory,” he said.

Philosopher Peter Singer, Professor of Bioethics at Princeton University and founder of The Life You Can Save, told 3AW what he meant on Monday.

“I’m not really suggesting people be rounded up and involuntarily jabbed in the arm, but I am suggesting if they want to go to things where there are going to be people, like the football, movies, or even public transport, then they have to get vaccinated,” he said.

“If they just want to stay at home and be permanently isolated, then that is their business.”

Press PLAY below to hear Tom Elliott’s initial thoughts on the matter 

Picture by Getty iStock

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332