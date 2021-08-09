World-renowned philosopher explains why COVID-19 vaccination should be compulsory

A world-renowned philosopher says if society can make it compulsory to wear a seat belt in a car, then there’s little reason the COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t be compulsory.

Tom Elliott says it’s a decent point, but one he can’t see everybody agreeing with.

“It would be a brave politician who says vaccination is compulsory,” he said.

Philosopher Peter Singer, Professor of Bioethics at Princeton University and founder of The Life You Can Save, told 3AW what he meant on Monday.

“I’m not really suggesting people be rounded up and involuntarily jabbed in the arm, but I am suggesting if they want to go to things where there are going to be people, like the football, movies, or even public transport, then they have to get vaccinated,” he said.

“If they just want to stay at home and be permanently isolated, then that is their business.”

